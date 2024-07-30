Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PFS opened at $18.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

