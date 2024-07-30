Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 880,213 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

