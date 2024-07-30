Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kellanova Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:K)

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kellanova in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $57.13 on Monday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 89,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.