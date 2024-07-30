Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:POOL)

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of POOL opened at $369.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.23 and its 200 day moving average is $368.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

