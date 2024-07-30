Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNGX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,471,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,642 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,455. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

