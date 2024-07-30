Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:FTI)

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.62.

NYSE:FTI opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after buying an additional 3,259,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,570,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

