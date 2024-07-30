Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

