Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Brands, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Brands in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

