Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Issued By DA Davidson

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FCF opened at $17.93 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,706 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

