Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for SPS Commerce, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPSC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

SPSC opened at $205.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.22. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.