Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALEX)

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.6 %

ALEX stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.9% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 43.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.