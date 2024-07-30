Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted by Analyst

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

