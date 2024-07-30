Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Increased by Analyst

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$33.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.13. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$36.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.