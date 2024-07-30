Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

