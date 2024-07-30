Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Decreased by Analyst

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

