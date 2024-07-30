Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Cut by Analyst

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a report released on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.5 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $188.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.25. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

