Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Cut by Analyst

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $76.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 287.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.