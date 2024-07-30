Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reduced by Analyst

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $8.22 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,041 shares of company stock valued at $668,365. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

