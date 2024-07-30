Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:THC)

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

THC opened at $152.80 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

