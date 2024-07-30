Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

