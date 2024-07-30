QCR Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. QCR has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $76.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.