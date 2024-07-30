Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 889 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

NOV Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

