Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 324.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGS

Insider Activity

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

