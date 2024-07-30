Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 32,370 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.51. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.