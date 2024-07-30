Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 45,347 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Get Coursera alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Trading Down 12.9 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.