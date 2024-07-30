Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,564 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

