Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 124.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,436,000 after buying an additional 661,496 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 587,427 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 305,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 206,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE TBI opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

