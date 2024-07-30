Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $574,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.