Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $610,000 Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

NYSE DIN opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $536.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

