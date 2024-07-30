Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.67. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.