Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.