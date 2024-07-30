Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

