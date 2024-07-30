Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,421 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.