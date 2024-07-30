Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

