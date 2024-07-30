Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,147 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $4,100,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE WKC opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

