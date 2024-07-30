Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $593,000 Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $546.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

