Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $629,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 237,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 753,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 285,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 117,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.51.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

