Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $125,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $13,284,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

