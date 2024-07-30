Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $79.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,529.15 or 1.00053945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $79.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

