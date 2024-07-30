QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $108.07

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,996.41 and approximately $108.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,330.86 or 0.99754312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00071124 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00168281 USD and is down -15.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $612.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

