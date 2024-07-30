Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

