Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.