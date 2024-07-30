Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,990 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,892.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

