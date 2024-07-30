RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get RadNet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays lifted their target price on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDNT

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.23 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.