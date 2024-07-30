Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RRC opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 49,569 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,829,591.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,856.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 302,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 1,599.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

