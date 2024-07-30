RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Up 24.6% in July

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 742,700 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 373,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

