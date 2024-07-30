Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

