Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Plans $80.40 Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 80.40 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $77.69.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
