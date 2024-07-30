Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,077.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $726.11 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $978.94.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

