RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNR. Bank of America upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $227.10 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200 day moving average is $223.96.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 37.43 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

