Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $60.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

